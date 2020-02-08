Hillsborough deputies search for missing and endangered man

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Felix Esteban Huelga-Laducer, 67.

According to HCSO Huelga-Laducer walked away from My Mom’s Home, an assisted living facility, around noon on Feb. 7.

He was last seen walking on Cluster Ave. toward Sheldon Road with a walker. He was wearing grey sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

“Mr. Huelga-Laducer is considered to be endangered due to his dementia and other medical needs,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

