Hillsborough deputies search for person of interest in Riverview murder

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating an encounter that turned deadly in a Riverview neighborhood.

A shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Clement Pride Boulevard.

Officials said they are searching for a 20-year-old Hispanic man, described as 5'7 feet tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Deputies said he is potentially armed, and asks for anyone in the Southfork Lakes community to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, if they see anything suspicious. If the individual is seen, deputies ask that you dial 911.

Investigators said there are two known victims, one of which, a female, passed away. Information on the second victim's injuries were not immediately available, but the individual was taken to a nearby hospital.

"Obviously something happened and somebody was shot in the upper body," said Colonel James Bradford. "Those are absolutely all the details that I can share with you at this time. From what we understand, everybody was known to each other, so there's not some random person out there."

The events leading up to the murder remain under investigation. The victims have not been identified.

