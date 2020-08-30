Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 1-year-old boy

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Damian Tavares, 1, was last seen at his Brandon home near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Williams Road at approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 25. He is 28" and weighs 20-30 pounds.

Deputies said he left with one of his guardians in a 2016 Gray Nissan Altima (FL tag JWDH80). Detectives have been unable to locate Damian and that guardian to verify the child's well-being.

COURTESY: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"There have been no known made threats toward the child, but our detectives need to make sure that he is being taken care of and is in good health," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with information on Damian's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.