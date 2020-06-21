Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 23-year-old woman with Down syndrome, autism

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for Azaria Jones, 23, who was last seen Saturday night.

According to deputies, Jones left her home on Skipper Road just before midnight. Jones is considered endangered because she is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Autism, and is nonverbal.

She is 5'04", weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

"At this time we believe Ms. Jones has no identification or cell phone on her," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies are out searching the area she was last seen, and following up on any tips that come in. Anyone who believes they saw her last night or knows where she might be today is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247- 8200."

