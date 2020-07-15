Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered 10-year-old boy

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for 10-year-old Josue Pacheco.

Deputies said he walked away from his home in the area of East Fletcher ave. and Bruce B. Downs Blvd. at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Pacheco is a Hispanic male who is 5’04” and weighs 100 pounds. He was possibly wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, black pants and a backpack.

"We know this is a highly traveled area of our county. We are hopeful that someone saw something that can help us locate Josue and bring him home to his family,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

