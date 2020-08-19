Hillsborough, Pinellas officials will meet to discuss drop in tourism due to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every part of the nation’s economy, even in Florida, when it comes to tourism numbers, the state has taken a hit.

On Wednesday, the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council will be looking at the numbers and coming up with a plan for how the tourism economy in the county can bounce back.

According to a study done by Visit Florida, it’s estimated that between the months of April and June, tourism was down by over 60% compared to this time last year. Between the months of April and June, the state usually sees about 34 million visitors. However, this year, reports show only 12.8 million people made their way down to the Sunshine State over those three months.

When tourism is down, it affects a lot of things, including the revenue brought in to the county. Not as many people are traveling to Florida, means not as many hotel rooms are being occupied.

Currently, reports show a 30% decrease from this time last year in how many people are booking rooms in the St. Pete-Clearwater area. However, that pales in comparison to places like Orlando and Miami-Dade where their reporting as much as a 76% drop in their hotel stays.

A decrease in tourism also means less tourism tax dollars. At the beginning of the year, the tourism development tax was up by nearly 18%. Once the pandemic began, it dropped from the $5.5 million collected in January to just over $500,000 collected in April. While the tax dollars collected from tourism are still down about 25%, the numbers have been improving over the past couple of months.

The Pinellas County TDC will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the year-to-date revenue and finances. They will meet again at 10 a.m. to hear the negative impacts that the virus has had on the tourism industry.

The Hillsborough County TDC will also be meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. to address some of the fallout from COVID-19.

