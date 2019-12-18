Hillsborough sheriff to announce all patrol deputies will carry Narcan

article

Hillsborough County deputies will have another tool with them to help save lives while on patrol.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to announce that his deputies will now be armed with Narcan, all thanks to a federal grant. The sheriff’s office and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue are able to expand their inventories of the life-saving drug to ensure every deputy and rescue worker has Naloxone or Narcan with them in order to assist in a medical emergency.

The need for the overdose-reversal drug in Florida has skyrocketed in recent years. According to the Florida Department of Health, the opioid death rate has tripled since the start of the 2000s.

In 2017, emergency responders used Narcan to treat more than 45,000 for drug overdoses – but each year thousands in Florida die from opioid overdose. Last year alone, opioids claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people in Florida. Among the top killers were illicit drugs like heroin, fentanyl, as well as prescription drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone.

The sheriff will make his announcement at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

