Hillsborough sheriff to announce changes to 'Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program'

article

Several local law enforcement officials, along with the state attorney, are expected to reveal changes made to a program launched back in 2017.

The Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program is meant to help young, non-violent offenders remain out of jail.

Through the program, first-time offenders who are under the age of 18 can avoid an arrest, and receive a civil citation instead. Plus, they can receive a variety of alternative sanctions, such as counseling and drug treatment."

Five offenses that are not eligible are battery, assault on an official, violation of injunction, DUI and racing.

PREVIOUS: Program expands to help non-violent juvenile offenders stay out of jail

"This new civil citation program, in the first 18 months, has reduced recidivism among the civil citation program by about 67%," state attorney Andrew Warren said last year, when officials announced a program expansion.

Advertisement

Warren will be joining Sheriff Chad Chronister, along with local legal leaders and law enforcement officials for Thursday's announcement.

