Hillsborough sheriff to unveil new deputy body cameras

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is set to become the latest law enforcement agency in the area to roll out body cameras.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will unveil them Monday. County commissioners approved the sheriff's request to buy the cameras back in June.

The decision came following the death of George Floyd.

“I think there’s an outcry for our public to be more transparent,” Chronister said at the time. “I think there’s an opportunity to take a giant leap, not a step, a giant leap forward to building trust through transparency."

Deputies have begun training and, eventually, every deputy will wear one, officials said.

Sheriff Chronister said the body cameras are meant to promote transparency and accountability within the agency.

