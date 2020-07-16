Hillsborough to release much-anticipated return-to-school plan today

article

Hillsborough County might join the growing list of districts delaying the start of the school year. The superintendent will make his case in front of the school board today as he unveils more ideas on how the district plans to reopen.

Up until at this point, the district hasn’t released many details of the back-to-school plan. So far we know that everyone with be required to wear a mask inside schools once they reopen.

We also know that Hillsborough parents are being asked to decide between sending their kids back into classrooms or choosing one of two at-home, online options.

Part of the reopening plan we expect to learn more about today is a district partnership with doctors and epidemiologists from both USF Health and Tampa General Hospital, who are providing guidance on Hillsborough’s reopening plan.

We‘ve also learned from superintendent Addison Davis that he plans to recommend that the board push back the start date of the school year by two weeks. Even after a full summer off, he says the district needs extra time to plan and prepare, as well as to properly train staff and teachers for new protocols and systems.

He also says the plan he’ll present today isn’t set in stone.

“We’ve just got to be flexible,” he told the state Board of Education yesterday. “Our plan that we present tomorrow will be very flexible and in draft form because we know something could spike tomorrow or we could see a decrease in cases and we want to be able to address and modify our plan along the way.”

Because of everything that’s expected to come out today, the district says it’s giving parents a few more days to go over their plan and then submit their declaration of intent forms; they’re now due Sunday.

Hillsborough's move follows similar decisions by other school boards in the Tampa Bay area. Manatee County opted to push the first day of classes back by one week, starting on Aug. 17, while Polk County decided to move their start date back by two weeks to Aug. 24. Students in Sarasota County have the latest start so far in the Bay Area, with classes pushed back to Aug. 31.