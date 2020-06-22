Hillsborough's Emergency Policy Group to discuss possible countywide mask order

Since Friday, masks have been mandatory in public setting within the city of Tampa. Now, leaders in Hillsborough County will discuss whether to follow their lead and issue their own orders.

At 1:30 p.m., members of the Emergency Policy Group will debate whether to mask masks mandatory in public places.

Over the weekend, mask mandates went into effect in both Tampa and St. Pete. In Tampa, everyone is required to wear masks -- both employees and customers -- when they visit indoor locations. However, if you're allowed to remove your mask if you're eating or drinking.

It's unclear what exactly Hillsborough's proposal would look like, but, last week, the EPG leaders voted to have a draft proposal ready for Monday's meeting.

The debate over masks has been contentious in the past, and it's not anticipated to be any less of a heated topic, but it comes after a weekend where test data continued to yield new record-high numbers of positive cases in Hillsborough County. The county recorded nearly 400 new positive cases on both Saturday and Sunday.

"I know it's uncomfortable, I know it sucks breathing, I know it's probably a hassle eating and drinking and socializing with your friends but, at the same time, those people you are socializing with are the same people that you could effect," Tampa resident Michael Waters said.

