Hillsborough becomes latest to ease marijuana laws

Hillsborough County commissioners voted Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The move is not a legalization of marijuana, but it does drastically change the possible punishment for possessing smaller amounts of pot.

Once this law takes effect, anyone caught with 20 or fewer grams of marijuana will receive a civil citation.

The punishment used to be a misdemeanor charge.

County commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance this morning.

This mirrors the law passed in 2016 by the Tampa City Council. If offenders receive three citations, they'll be required to attend drug screening, education, and treatment programs.

Sheriff Chad Chronister supports this kind of decriminalization. He says it creates a uniform enforcement policy between the city and county and will help decrease crowding in the county jail.