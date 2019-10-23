Hit-and-run driver fled from crash that killed skateboarder near Fort Hamer Bridge, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 21-year-old is dead after a driver struck and killed him in Parrish -- and then drove away.

Early Wednesday morning, Manatee County paramedics were responding to an emergency call when they noticed a skateboarder riding in the middle of the road near Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Boulevard, according to troopers. As the EMTs were driving back after responding to their call, they noticed the debris from a recent crash.

Troopers said it was the scene of a hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle involved is possibly a Toyota Tacoma, made between the years 2012 and 2015. Troopers said there should be extensive front-end damage, and they wouldn't be surprised if it was disabled.

The 21-year-old victim died at the scene, and has not been identified.

"Turn yourself in," said Trooper Kenneth Watson, spokesperson with FHP. "Let this family get some sleep at night."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.