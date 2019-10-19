Homes damaged in Seminole following apparent tornado

The National Weather Service believes an EF0 tornado passed through part of Seminole on Friday night, causing damage to several homes.

Tornado warnings were issued for the area a little before 10 p.m. Friday. and reports of damage came in shortly after.

At the Twelve Oaks mobile home park off Park Boulevard, multiple homes sustained roof damage. A few homes less than a mile away on Temple Terrace were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Several residents reported power outages following the tornado, but it appears that power has been restored to that area.