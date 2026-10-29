How Sarasota police solve crimes in minutes with real-time center

The Brief Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche opened the doors to the agency's Real Time Operations Center, highlighting how technology solves crimes. Troche says 54% of crimes have been solved by using the agency's Flock or License Plate Reader cameras. The agency has implemented strict accountability guidelines following the arrest of an officer for misusing the flock system.



The Sarasota Police Department opened the doors to its Real Time Operations Center as leadership implored state lawmakers to preserve license plate readers credited with solving more than 50% of the city’s crimes.

Sarasota police high-tech hub

What we know:

Inside the high-tech facility known as "the ROC," analysts tap into officer body cameras to monitor unfolding incidents and track missing persons, stolen vehicles and hit-and-run crashes in real time. Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said that these automated Flock license plate readers are essential to modern policing, noting the tools help crack over half of local criminal cases.

"You have four hours to find that person before something could really happen to them. When we say this is real time, this is a real-time operation center. We are keeping people from being victimized by catching the bad person before they can commit another crime," said Troche.

Florida license plate reader dispute

The backstory:

The department previously maintained around 80 automated license plate readers across the municipality, but that inventory dropped by half following a removal order from the Florida Department of Transportation. State transportation officials required the city to pull 40 cameras from state roadways. Sarasota police said they are now looking at different locations to place the cameras.

Plea to keep ALPR’s in Florida

What they're saying:

Chief Troche made a direct plea to state representatives to allow the network to keep operating under enhanced departmental standards.

"This is happening in real time. We are saving people in real time. We are happening people in real time. We've never had this type of technology and, with great power, should come guard rails. We want to meet with legislators and we want to do it. If legislators want a copy of our policy to see how we've really tightened it up. I'd be more than happy to send it to them," Troche said.

Officer arrested for system misuse

The other side:

The push for legislative transparency follows the arrest of an officer for misusing the database. Troche said administrators responded by taking search capabilities away from patrol officers, requiring supervisors to oversee every query while establishing regular internal audits.