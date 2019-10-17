How to watch FOX 13 News without cable

If you’ve cut the cord or your cable service is out -- but you still want to get the Bay Area’s best local news and weather on TV -- there are a few ways you can watch FOX 13 without cable.

OVER THE AIR

You can get our signal for free over the air with a digital broadcast antenna. Like most Tampa stations, our transmitter tower is in Riverview, so make sure you point your antenna that way. You can find our main signal at channel 13.1, plus our subchannels at 13.2, 13.3, and so on.

SMART TV

FOX 13 does not have a standalone smart TV app. But our local newscasts can be found in the FOX NOW app, which is available on most smart TVs plus streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Firestick. There may be some setup involved with allowing your device to determine your location in order to get our local broadcasts.

ONLINE

We stream all of our newscasts on our website, as well as in our FOX 13 News app and SkyTower Radar app. Depending on your device, you may be able to browse to www.fox13news.com/live on your smart TV and watch that way, or fling our stream from your phone to your TV.

