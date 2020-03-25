Hundreds throughout Tampa Bay area receive free grab-and-go meals from Feeding America

article

Feeding America, one of Tampa Bay’s largest hunger relief organizations is providing free grab-and-go meals for children and their parents.

“We are going to see more people impacted because of the lack of resources that are available even in the food supply chain right now,” explained Many Cloninger with Feeding Tampa Bay. “So, we are looking at creative and unique ways we can leverage our resources to respond to that need.

For Tina Bucker and her family, the drive-thru food service is the difference between eating and going hungry.

“All the jobs are closing and this is the only way that we can get food right now,” Bucker said. “It’s an amazing help to everyone.”

Feeding America’s Trinity Café program is making meals for food sites throughout the Tampa Bay area. “It takes 1500 meals a day to distribute in the community,” Daniel Graves, Trinity Café’s executive chef explained. “It takes a village and we all have our hands on this and we are proud and happy to do it.”

“We’re there for neighbors who need us the most right now and we encourage the community to find a way to get involved,” Cloninger said.

For more information visit www.feedingtampabay.org/find-a-pantry/.

