Hurricane Sally washes away Panhandle roads, bridges

Florida’s Panhandle is bearing the brunt of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall early this morning along the Alabama coast as a Category 2 storm.

A section of U.S. Highway 98, which runs parallel to the Gulf of Mexico, is blocked by debris and downed power lines as Sally – now a Category 1 – moves inland.

Officials shut down Interstate 10 at the Escambia Bay Bridge near Pensacola due winds and flooding. Multiple roads have also been shut down due to flooding across the Panhandle.

Images on social media appeared to show a section of Pensacola’s Three Mile Bridge missing.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office says residents should stay home because roads in the area "are dangerous right now."

The Category 2 hurricane came ashore around 4:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores, Alabama, with top winds of 100 mph. But because it’s moving so slowly, the National Hurricane Center says "historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding," with up to 35 inches of rain expected.

Emergency crews plucked people from flooded homes. In Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, more than 40 were rescued, including a family of four found in a tree, Sheriff David Morgan said.

He estimated thousands more will need to flee rising waters in the coming days. County officials urged residents to stick to text messages for contacting family and friends to keep cellphone service open for 911 calls.

"There are entire communities that we're going to have to evacuate," Morgan said. "It's going to be a tremendous operation over the next several days."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.