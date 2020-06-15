I-4 shooting injures 1, causes crash, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the events that led up to a shooting along Interstate 4.

On Monday morning, troopers said a shooting occurred in Tampa along the westbound lanes of I-4. One person was injured and the shooting led to a crash, investigators said.

It's unclear whether the wounded individual was injured from the shooting or crash. Troopers did not say whether a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.