I-75 southbound closed in Pasco County following 'suspicious' incident: FHP

article

The northbound lanes of I-75 in Pasco County have reopened near SR 52 in Pasco County, but the southbound lanes are still closed on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Thursday's road closure is due to a suspicious incident but did not provide additional details.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Blanton Road.

Traffic will not be able to get onto I-75 at SR 52, which is exit 285.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.