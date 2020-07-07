In Spectrum Field, Pinellas high school seniors will walk the stage in an 'abbreviated' ceremony

The graduation class of 2020 in Pinellas County will experience the biggest milestone of their high school career.

Seniors will get to wear their full cap and gown and walk across the stage, starting Tuesday at Spectrum Field. The Pinellas County School District will host graduations for all the high schools over the next three days.

This won't be a typical graduation ceremony. Each graduate is allowed to bring four guests. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

In order to practice social distancing, ceremonies this week will be abbreviated, everyone will have to space out and there will be caps on the number of guests that can attend,

Each grad can invite up to four guests. Seniors will still get the chance to walk to the stage and take photos with their principals. They’ll even be given special Class of 2020 masks to wear.

To keep everyone spaced out, grads and their guests are going to be given assigned parking areas and assigned entry times for the stadium.

No hugging or handshaking will be allowed and no one, including guests. Seniors will be seated. The idea here is to keep the procession moving.

Parents will still be able to go up to the stage to snap their own photos of their graduate.

Traditional ceremonial events, including speeches, have also been pre-recorded and uploaded online for seniors to watch on their own.

Pinellas school administrators said it was important to them to give seniors a chance to walk the stage, but holding an in-person ceremony wasn’t a decision the made lightly.

“We recognize the importance of celebrating the accomplishment but also have a duty to do it safely and responsibly," said Dr. Rita Vasquez, high school education executive director for the school district. "Every option was carefully considered and every decision was made putting the health and safety of our students, families and staff first.”

The ceremony will be streamed online. Spectrum Field will host the abbreviated ceremonies from July 7-10.

Following the ceremony, diplomas will be handed out in a drive-thru lane at Clearwater High School.

The ceremony schedule is: