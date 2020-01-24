Infamous 'Orlando Easter Bunny' facing hit-and-run charges

article

Antoine McDonald went viral for a video of him breaking up a fight in Downtown Orlando while in an Easter Bunny costume last April, but now he's back in the headlines after Seminole County deputies say he crashed into a home and ran off.

Deputies say McDonald was riding a motorcycle near Willow Avenue and Dogwood Street when he blew through a stop sign and crashed into a carport.

It collapsed on the roof of the 85-year-old homeowner's truck.

"It looked like a whole lot of trouble for me to put all this stuff together again," the homeowner said.

Investigators say McDonald ditched the motorcycle, ran off and that's where this story gets hopping. After the crash, deputies found McDonald nearby lying in the back of a car in an Easter Bunny costume.

McDonald told investigators, "I wasn't in any crash. I'm the Orlando Easter Bunny. Google it."

Advertisement

Only in Florida, he actually is. He was caught on camera hopping in the middle of a fight in Downtown Orlando last April, throwing punches instead of eggs.

McDonald is back in the news, but this time, he's facing hit-and-run charges.