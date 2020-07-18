Inmate death at Pinellas county Jail under investigation

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s robbery/homicide unit are investigating a death at the Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators said inmate Julio Vega,54, was being held at the Pinellas County Jail after being arrested by the Pinellas Park Police Department on January 21, 2020.

He was charged with six failure to appear warrants and was housed in the south division pods.

Vega suffered a medical event and was transported to Northside Hospital where he later died, according to PCSO.

The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.