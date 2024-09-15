Invest 95L off Southeast US coast could become next named storm early this week

An area of low pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast is being closely monitored for tropical or subtropical development over the next couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it could become the next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Invest 95L

The NHC said a non-tropical low-pressure area formed late Saturday along a frontal boundary a couple of hundred miles off the Southeast coast. As a result, the NHC tagged the system as Invest 95L.

On Sunday morning, the disturbance was already producing tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) north of its center. The low-pressure system is forecast to move northwestward or northward over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream toward the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The outlook for Invest 95L off the Southeast U.S. coast. (FOX Weather)

According to the NHC, if the associated front dissipates and showers and thunderstorms become sufficiently organized, Invest 95L could become a subtropical or tropical storm during the next day or two.

"But ironically enough, as it starts to develop, it's going to move right back on shore again. So even if it does develop, it shouldn't have a chance to become something sort of overly, you know, strong because it's going to move right back onshore again," shared FOX 13 News Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

The NHC places the odds of development at 50-50, and if it does so, the system will be named Helene.

Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon emerged off the coast of Africa several days ago. According to Osterberg, Gordon is on a "fast path to absolutely nowhere."

The NHC said the storm poses no threat to land.

It is forecast to slow down considerably through the middle of the week.

"It's going to be gone in a couple of days. And even if it doesn't, if it hangs around here for a while, eventually it'll get pulled to the north and either weaken or just kind of turn to the northeast," explained Osterberg.

FOXWeather.com contributed to this story.

