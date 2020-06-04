Investigator: Racist slur used as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying

Evidence revealed in court Thursday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery alleges that the young black man was repeatedly boxed in by two pickup trucks as he desperately tried to escape.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent says a white man then shot him in the chest, the first of three shots with a pump-action shotgun. Agent Richard Dial testified that the driver of the second pickup truck, Roddie Bryan, said Travis McMichael then stood over Arbery's body and said a racial epithet before police arrived.

Special prosecutor Jesse Evans said Arbery "was chased, hunted down and ultimately executed."

The evidence was presented to support murder charges against McMichael and his father as well as Bryan. It challenges the claims of self-defense that have been raised by the gunman and his father, Greg McMichael. It also could factor into a federal investigation into whether hate crime charges are warranted.

Georgia is one of four U.S. states without hate crime legislation.



The deadly shooting happened on February 23 as Arbery, 25, jogged through a predominately white neighborhood along Satilla Drive near Holmes Drive in Brunswick.

McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer and DA investigator, and his son Travis, 34, were arrested two days after cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry. Both were charged with felony murder.

The neighbor who filmed the video, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, was also arrested and charged with felony murder and illegally using a vehicle to try to confine and detain Arbery.

William Roderick Bryan is now facing charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery (Glynn County Detention Center).

Georgia law defines felony murder as a killing caused by the commission of an underlying felony. It does not require intent to kill. The minimum penalty is life in prison with a chance of parole.

Largely peaceful protests following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Arbery have led to outbreaks of violence in many larger cities, including Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp promised a “strong state law enforcement presence” in the Brunswick area Thursday to coincide with the court hearing.

Defense attorneys requested the hearing to make prosecutors show whether they have probable cause to charge the men with murder.

Greg McMichael told police after the shooting in February that he suspected Arbery of committing break-ins in the neighborhood. He said Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Arbery’s family has said he was merely out jogging. The former high school football player ran to stay in shape and lived less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the subdivision where he was killed. His mother said he planned to start technical college in the fall to become an electrician.

Ahmaud Arbery (Photo provided by family members)

Lawyers for all three have said the case is not all cut and dry. They asked the public to reserve judgment until all the evidence is presented in court.

All three defendants remain jailed in Glynn County. A different judge will have to decide whether to allow them to go free on bond.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.