It's taco time in Tampa Bay, this Saturday's at Tampa Taco Fest

The largest taco festival in the Tampa Bay area comes to town this weekend.

The festival is in its second year. It started at a girls' lunch. One of the festival's organizers, Tatiana, said she and her friends decided the city needs an event based around their favorite food: tacos.

They approached the city of Tampa with their idea and the rest is history.

This year's Tampa Taco Fest includes 30 vendors selling every variety of taco you can imagine, plus mariachi bands, a DJ, entertainment, margarita tastings and more.

Last year's fest was so popular, some vendors quickly ran out. This year, they're going bigger, planning for even larger crowds.

One taco vendor at this year's festival will be Tacos de Carne Estrada, one of Florida's only taco hibachis. Eduardo Estrada explained taco trucks usually do not cook their tacos onsite, but his hibachi lets him serve up freshly-prepared fillings at any location in the Bay Area.

The Tampa Taco Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at Al Lopez Park.

Advertisement

ATMs will be available and dogs are welcome. No outside food or drinks, or weapons of any kind, will be allowed.

Tickets are available now and admission will be $5 for advance general admission, $10 at the door and kids 12 and under are free.

The Tampa Taco Fest goes from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Al Lopez Park Saturday, February 29.

For more information https://813tacofest.com/.