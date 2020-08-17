Jackknifed semi closes I-275 NB in Tampa

article

The northbound lanes of Interstate 275 are shut down due to an accident involving a semi.

Tampa police say the northbound lanes are closed between the Sligh Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue exits. There are some slowdowns in the southbound lanes, but that is due to an unrelated crash within the same area.

There were no reported injuries, police say.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

