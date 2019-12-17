Jacksonville deputies search for white car playing loud children's music in connection to missing kids

article

Authorities in Jacksonville are searching for a man who was driving around playing loud children's music near where two children were last seen before they disappeared.

A Florida AMBER Alert remains in effect for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams, who have been missing for two days.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the two children were playing outside their home when they disappeared. The family called police around 1:30 p.m. after searching for the children themselves.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they are searching for an older white male who had been playing loud children's music while driving around in an older model white 4-door car. Deputies said the vehicle was spotted near where the children were playing before they disappeared around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators have searched over 430 houses and 20 bodies of water so far in their effort to find the children, according to JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters.

He said the parents have been "100% cooperative" with the investigation.

"There's nothing with the parents that we're suspecting," Waters told reporters.

K9s have not picked up any scents during their search for the young children, he said.

Bri'ya is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front.

Braxton is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 40 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. Investigators said the boy is on the autism spectrum but will communicate with others.

Investigators are using K9s, dive teams, helicopters and drones to search for the children as deputies go door-to-door.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, or dial 911.