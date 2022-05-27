Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Closing arguments underway; jury deliberations set to begin

Closing arguments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard $50 million defamation case are underway on Friday as the six-week trial comes to a close in Fairfax County.

Amber Heard took the stand again on Thursday as the final witness, telling jurors that a harassment campaign waged against her by her ex-husband has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants "Johnny to leave me alone."

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

British supermodel Kate Moss, the ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp, testified Wednesday and addressed the infamous staircase rumor that claimed Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during an incident while the two were dating.

"No. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," Moss answered when asked if Depp was responsible for the incident.

Depp also took the stand on Wednesday for the second time, calling Heard’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse "insane."

"Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false," Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard’s allegations when she testified earlier in the trial.

The final week of the trial began with a hand surgeon's testimony that Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened. Surgeon Richard Moore testified about the severed finger as jurors saw gruesome photos of the injury.

Also on Monday, a psychiatrist testified that Depp's behavior fits the pattern of a person whose drug and alcohol abuse contributes to domestic violence.

Once closing arguments are concluded, the jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday. A verdict could come as early as Friday afternoon, but deliberations are expected to go into next week. The jury will not deliberate over the holiday weekend.