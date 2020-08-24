Judge expected to hand down FEA lawsuit ruling soon

As more school districts reopen, a judge is expected to make a final ruling in a legal battle between the largest teacher's union in Florida and the state over Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s mandate that local school officials resume in-person instruction this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit against the mandate, and last week, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson heard testimony between both parties.

On Friday, attorneys representing the teacher's union made one final push to convince Judge Dodson that forcing schools to reopen during a pandemic is unconstitutional, arguing it's unsafe.

The unions allege that Corcoran's July 6 emergency order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen five days a week in August violates the state Constitution’s guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public education. Schools risk losing funding if they don’t comply with Corcoran’s order, which teachers’ attorneys called “financial bullying.”

However, attorneys for the state insist that schools need to be open for families to decide what they think is best for their children. They also maintain that the Constitution requires the state to provide “high-quality education” to Florida schoolchildren

Even if the judge rules in the union's favor, it's unclear whether any district would be able to adjust its reopening plan, at this point.

