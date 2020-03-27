Judge sentences former Plant High School quarterback Robert Marve to house arrest

article

When Robert Marve was a quarterback at Plant High School, he was in the news for his talent on the football field. He later made headlines as the quarterback at the University of Miami. But lately, he’s making news for all the wrong reasons.

Last May he was involved in an incident with his ex-girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in exchange for 36 months of probation.

Marve was back in court this week. Prosecutor Christine Brown said Marve hit and choked his new girlfriend and wants him thrown in jail.

However, defense attorney Daniel Fernandez said the charges are drummed up from a scorned ex-girlfriend. “Two months later these charges come up and only after they had broken up,” Fernandez explained.

Brown pushed back saying there is a pattern. “These are women who are subjects of his abuse and that are afraid of him and it took them a lot of courage to come forward,” Brown said.

While the legal wrangling was going on inside the courtroom, the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic still seeped in.

Brown practiced social distancing by making her appearance by phone. As she argued her case from home you could hear a child asking for “mommy” in the background.

While the entire country self-isolates at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, Hillsborough judge Nick Nazaretian decided Marve will do the same and skip jail for now.

”l’m going to put you on house arrest,” Nazaretian said. “I’m going to play it safe and that’s the thing to do since were supposed to be inside anyway and that’s ultimately what we’re promoting in America right now.”

