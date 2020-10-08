Judge to hear voter registration deadline extension case in Florida

article

A federal judge is set to hear a case where voting groups are seeking to extend Florida's voter registration period after the state's system repeatedly crashed Monday, a few hours before the midnight deadline. The hearing will take place Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron Desantis extended the registration deadline for the November presidential election until 7 p.m. that day, but the announcement came during a noon press conference. The groups behind the lawsuit say that's neither enough time nor heads up for those who were locked out of the system Monday.

RELATED: After unexplained site crash, Florida extends voter registration deadline

In response to the lawsuit filed against them, DeSantis and his chief elections official have made the case that a deadline extension would undermine public faith in the election. They also said election officials need time to go through new voter applications -- tens of thousands of which usually come in right at the deadline.

According to attorneys representing the state, some 40,000 applications came in during the extension. For those reasons, they're asking the judge to dismiss the case.

Advertisement

RELATED: Server configuration caused Florida voter registration crash, state says

However, the voting-rights groups behind the lawsuit said voters weren't given enough notice about the extension and seven hours wasn't enough time. The lawsuit demands that a judge not only order the state to extend the deadline for at least two additional days, but also that it gives the public ample notice that registration will open back up again.

Florida's online registration site was launched in 2017, and has since had a history of hiccups on registration deadline days. Voter rights groups said the state has neglected to fix the site, and the problem compounded on the deadline day because so many groups working to register new voters shifted their efforts online due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Election 2020: Can voters fix an error on a mail-in ballot?

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker gave the state until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to respond to the lawsuit and set an 8 a.m. hearing Thursday to consider the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.