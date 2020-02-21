Jury deliberations continue in ice cream man’s murder trial

article

After three weeks of testimony, the case against a former ice cream truck driver, charged with murder, is in the hands of a jury. Those jurors could reach a verdict sometime Friday.

Prosecutors said Michael Keetley was out for revenge on Thanksgiving Day in 2010. Earlier that year, Keetley had been the victim of a robbery and shooting inside his ice cream truck. Ten months after that, prosecutors said he tried to take justice into his own hands.

Investigators said he approached a group of men who were on a front porch and opened fire on them. When the shooting was over, two brothers were dead and four other men were injured.

Paz Quezada, the mother of the two victims, Juan and Sergio Guitron, told FOX 13 her heart and soul went with them the day they were fatally shot.

"We three were like one person. Me and my boys," Quezada said.

Keetley’s defense said this is the case of mistaken identity. They maintain the victims identified the wrong person and couldn’t immediately identify Keetley as a suspect when they were first questioned by detectives.

Advertisement

The defense decided to make a closing argument, meaning the prosecution wasn’t able to deliver a final rebuttal. Jurors deliberated for hours Thursday after the case was handed over to them. They didn’t reach a verdict, and will resume sifting through three weeks of testimony about the shooting that happened nearly ten years ago.

Keetley is facing murder and attempted murder charges. If the jury finds him guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in jail.

