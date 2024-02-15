Jury deliberations underway in murder of Riverview High School graduate

It was meant to be a gathering of friends home for Christmas break in 2021.

Ackerman Park would be the place where Dylan Jenkins took his last breath.

"I’m asking that you hold him accountable for what he did that night to stick a gun out a window and to fire into a group of people with completely callous disregard of human life," said Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig.

Fraivillig said there’s no question Nyquan Priester fired several shots into a large crowd gathered at the park on December 29, 2021.

"The evidence that you heard from the witnesses in this case and the evidence in this case show that he is the person that killed Dylan Jenkins," said Fraivillig.

Priester left the party in a car with three other friends.

As they pulled away, prosecutors said gunfire came from the car.

A bullet hit Jenkins, an unintended victim in the back.

The rising football star was killed.

The three others in the car testified on behalf of the state, including Calvion Turner.

Turner faced a charge of principal to second-degree murder, but took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Priester.

Priester’s defense attorney said they pegged the wrong person for the crime.

"Is it that so far-fetched to think that maybe one of these witnesses that lack credibility were trying to mislead detectives," said Priester’s defense attorney Omar Abdelghany.

Priester faces charges of shooting from the car, second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The family of Jenkins now waits for a jury verdict, two long years after he was taken from them.

"This is about are you certain you know what happened that night. Do you know who shot the gun that night," said Abdelghany.

