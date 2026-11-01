2 killed, 11 injured in separate Florida Halloween party shootings: JSO

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The Brief Jacksonville Halloween party shootings: Gunfire erupted at two unrelated gatherings early Sunday morning, leaving two people dead and 11 others injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies said a 17-year-old girl died outside a party venue after a fight broke out among people waiting in line. Gunfire at another house party in West Jacksonville killed a 20-year-old man and sent nine other injured victims to hospitals, JSO said.



Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in two unrelated shootings at Halloween parties in Jacksonville early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Florida Halloween party shootings

What we know:

Deputies said the shootings happened within a little more than two hours of each other, with one at a party in the Regency area and another at a house party on the city's Westside.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Expressway after receiving a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. She died from her injuries. Another person was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews. A third person drove themselves to a hospital for treatment, according to JSO.

All surviving victims in that shooting are expected to recover, according to investigators.

Detectives said a crowd was waiting in line to enter a Halloween party when a fight broke out and gunfire followed. Three people who were shot were not involved in the fight and were unintended targets.

House party gunfire

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe at least two young men wearing dark clothing were responsible for the shooting. No further suspect information was released.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a home on West Fifth Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators later learned that nine other people had driven themselves to hospitals with gunshot injuries, bringing the total number of victims in that incident to 10.

The injured victims range in age from 15 to 25. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other eight have injuries considered non-life-threatening, deputies said.

Detectives said a fight broke out at the house party, leading to two instances of gunfire. Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Shooter identities and motives

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two people who died or identified the surviving victims.

Investigators have not released detailed suspect descriptions for the Westside shooting, while detectives in the Regency shooting have only described the shooters as at least two young men wearing dark clothing.

Jacksonville sheriff responds to deadly shootings

What they're saying:

"I am saddened by the heinous acts of violence our community endured this weekend," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. "My heart goes out to the victims of these senseless acts and the many others impacted. We will work tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice and accountability. Violence has no place in Jacksonville."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.