Knife-wielding man shot by St. Pete police

Police in say they were forced to shoot a man who was pacing though a St. Petersburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It was just before 1 p.m. when police say they received a call about a suspicious man, armed with a large knife, pacing along the walkway over Interstate 275 at 27th Avenue N.

According to police, the man would not respond to officers or negotiators. After about 45 minutes, they say, he “advanced toward officers” and one of the officers shot him.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was critically injured.