'Coastal Fire' torches homes in Laguna Hills area, evacuations ordered for parts of OC

A massive fire is torching homes near the Laguna Hills area Wednesday.

The fire has burned approximately three acres in the area near Aliso Woods Canyon. SkyFOX swung by the area as smoke has begun to reach homes and nearby neighborhoods.

The fire, dubbed the "Coastal Fire," has grown to about 150 acres with 0% containment, according to the Orange County Fire Authority as of 5:50 p.m.

SkyFOX and FOX 11's ground crew both spotted more than a dozen being engulfed in flames Wednesday night.

EVACUATIONS AND SHELTERS

The fire prompted the Orange County Sheriff's Department to ask residents in the communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe to evacuate. Officials did not give an exact time of when the evacuation order will be lifted.

In addition to the evacuation order, residents are asked, but not ordered, to voluntarily evacuate in the Moulton Meadows and Balboa Nyes (Portafina) areas.

A temporary shelter is open at the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for those displaced by the fire.

During SkyFOX's coverage, two people were spotted standing near the fire. It is unknown if the two witnesses are crew members or if they were just onlookers.

SkyFOX was also over a scene where several mansions located along the Aliso Summit Trail, Coronado Pointe, La Vue and Le Prt and at Vista Montemar caught fire.

FOX 11's crews spotted a collapsed home during the fire coverage.

One of the homes in the Aliso Canyon area has collapsed during Coastal Fire. (The Coastal Fire is torching homes in the Laguna Hills area.)

The City of Laguna Beach has an "Evacuation Zones" map for residents on which parts of the area are under evacuation orders or warnings:

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Officials in Anaheim announced Coastal Fire will not be a threat to those living in the city of Anaheim.

The Orange County Fire Authority is helping Laguna Beach Fire Department with the region-wide push to contain Coastal Fire.

A fire broke out in the same area about three months ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.