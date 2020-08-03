Lakeland city commissioners to discuss extending mask mandate

City leaders in Lakeland will decide Monday whether to extend their mandatory indoor mask resolution, which is set to expire at 5 p.m.

It's been in effect for just over a month, but on Monday, city commissioners will vote whether or not to extend that order for another 37 days.

As it currently stands, Lakeland's mask order requires anyone who lives, works, visits, does business in the city of Lakeland to wear a face covering in any indoor location other than their home when social distancing is not possible.

"If there are people out there, and you don't see this as a perfect policy, I hear you," said Chad McLeod, a city commissioner. "But I would ask you to come along side us in this. We need everybody in the community together in this."

The mandate also stated that if an individual was not in compliance with the order, they could be cited and fined up to $250. However, as of Friday, the city says they haven't issued any tickets.

If commissioners do vote to extend the order, it will be in place until September 8. If they decide to let it expire, that mask order will be lifted at 5 p.m.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m. Residents can make their voices heard by calling 571-317-3112 during the meeting, and using the access code: 949-134-269.

The meeting will also be streamed online: www.lakelandgov.net.

