Lakeland commissioners to discuss possible mask order

A special meeting was called in the city of Lakeland for leaders to discuss a possible face mask order within the city's limits.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. Commissioners have not released any specifics, but the ordinance could be similar to the one now in effect within Tampa, which requires both employees and patrons to wear masks when visiting indoor locations. People are allowed to remove their masks when eating or drinking.

Tampa's order also requires people to wear masks in outdoor spaces if social distancing isn't possible.

"The growing concern expressed at our recent Re-open Lakeland Task Force meeting underscored the need to provide more enforcement capability for business owners through mask requirements while indoors," said Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz in a statement. "Meanwhile, positive test rates continue to climb and the healthcare system is even more alarmed.”

The public can watch the meeting live on Spectrum, channel 643, FiOS, channel 43 and streamed on lakelandgov.net/TV.

