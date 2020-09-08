Lakeland commissioners to vote on extending mask mandate

The hotly-debated issue of masks is up for debate once again in Lakeland as commissioners will decide if they want to extend this mask order for another month -- but this time around commissioners have a few additional things factoring into their decision.

Lakeland's mask order requires anyone who lives, works, visits, does business in the city of Lakeland to wear a face covering in any indoor location other than their home when social distancing is not possible.

The mandate also stated that if an individual was not in compliance with the order, they could be cited and fined up to $250.

Around the time when commissioners last extended this order at the beginning of August, school wasn’t back in session yet. So, during Tuesday's meeting, that’s playing a big factor in their decision of whether to extend the order.

PREVIOUS: Florida reports lowest increase in new COVID-19 cases since mid-June

Since school started on August 2, the Polk County School District has seen just over 70 cases of COVID-19 across all their schools. Students are required to wear masks while in the classroom, and some commissioners said they want to keep in line with what the districts are asking of their students and staff.

Advertisement

Commissioner said they are also taking the numbers into account. Cases are on the decline in Polk County, and the day-to-day numbers are lower than what they were when commissioners extended this order back in August.

In July, the county was looking at roughly 279 new cases every day. In August, that number dropped to 146, and this month, Polk County is reporting about 123 cases a day.

PREVIOUS: CMS official meets with healthcare leaders to discuss COVID-19’s impact on facilities

Commissioners said they’re looking to the experts now to know if this decrease could be related to the mask order they put in place at the back in July

“Would be kinda nice if there was an expert to help us think about those two opposing viewpoints," said Stephanie Madden, a commissioner, "Is it now safe to take them off because numbers are down or is it prudent to keep them another month because it’s actually what’s keeping the numbers down?"

Another topics commissioners brought up during a meeting last week was flu season. It’s right around the corner, and with that comes a lot of sneezing and coughing. Some commissioners believe that means now might not be the best time to ease up on preventative measures.

The current mask order is set to expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Commissioners will be holding a virtual meeting at 3 p.m. to discuss their next step. If they do decide to extend the mask mandate, it would be in effect until October 5.

