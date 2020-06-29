Lakeland leaders to host community race forum

The Lakeland city commission is hosting a public forum on race relations, scheduled for Monday. City officials said it's an opportunity to give the community a chance to share its views on the issues of race and equality.

The forum is will run 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the RP Funding Center. Commissioner Phillip Walker will open the event, sharing his views and experiences before handing the microphone to Mayor bill Mutz, who will serve as the forum's moderator.

Local activists, from various organizations, will also be there. Leaders said those who plan to attend will be screened at the door for the coronavirus.

A mask will be required at all times, and people are asked to stay six feet apart.