Lakeland police investigating deadly shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland say one person was murdered Sunday night.
The fatal shooting took place near the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue. Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m.
When they arrived, police said they found one adult victim, who has not been identified. No other information was provided by the police department, including any information about a suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.