Lakeland police investigating deadly shooting

Police in Lakeland say one person was murdered Sunday night.

The fatal shooting took place near the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue. Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found one adult victim, who has not been identified. No other information was provided by the police department, including any information about a suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.

