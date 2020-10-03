Lakeland police issue Silver Alert issued for missing man 

article

The Lakeland Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Richard Edward Spizzirro, 79, who is believed to be traveling in a four-door tan 2015 Nissan Altima bearing Florida tag BCW-L31.

Police say Spizzirro was last seen on Oct. 1 around 1:30 p.m. leaving 43781 Winkler Avenue Extension in Fort Myers.

On Oct. 2, he was reportedly in Lakeland, at a residence in the 4900 block of Foxwood Boulevard before allegedly leaving to drive to Orlando. A family member last spoke with Mr. Spizzirro via phone on October 2, when he said he was lost in Orlando. Mr. Spizzirro’s phone has since died and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, according to police.

Spizzirro is 5’8” and weighs approximately 184 pounds. He is bald with a beard and mustache. Mr. Spizzirro was last seen wearing black shorts, a black short-sleeve striped shirt, and a dark-colored Fedora hat. He has Alzheimer’s and uses a walker.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.