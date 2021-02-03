Lakeland police officer arrested for ‘falsifying time slips’

article

A Lakeland police officer is facing felony charges, officials announced Wednesday.

Police arrested 32-year-old Guiseppe Avigliano, who was hired as a police officer in 2013. Officials said he faces a grand theft charge for allegedly falsifying time slips for off-duty assignments.

Investigators said Avigliano signed up for off-duty details at an apartment complex as an extra assignment between May and October 2020. During those times, he was required to submit an overtime slip for each assignment to receive compensation.

However, officials said they discovered several of his assignments could not be verified through the police department’s dispatch system, Avigliano’s in-car video camera, or other witness officers.

Investigators said his phone records showed he was in different locations during the times he was scheduled to work.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday. Avigliano was placed on administrative leave since the beginning of the investigation.

"We expect all members of the Lakeland Police Department to uphold the highest standards of conduct in both their personal and professional life in order to maintain the public trust and confidence of the citizens we serve," Chief Ruben Garcia said in a statement. "When that trust is breached by a law enforcement officer, we must be held accountable to the highest standards as well."

