Las Vegas Strip stabbing: 1 dead, multiple injured outside casino

One person is dead and at least six others injured following a stabbing outside a Las Vegas casino Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Police responded to the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Wynn Hotel, around 11:42 a.m. for reports of a mass stabbing.

One person died at the scene and several others were taken to the hospital. Police say the suspect is in custody.

Roads around the area are closed off as officials investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates