Law enforcement officers can get a free meal at Sonny's BBQ on Jan. 9

Law enforcement officers will be able to get a free meal at Sonny's BBQ for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The barbecue chain says officers can get a free pork big deal on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The free meal offer is available for dine-in at any Sonny's BBQ location with a valid ID or badge.

Sonny's BBQ is also inviting the public to nominate law enforcement officers in their communities for a chance to receive a barbecue feast in their honor.

You can nominate an officer between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 by visiting RandomActsofBBQ.com.