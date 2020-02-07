Lightning players team up to fight cancer in ‘Kam Jam’ event

article

Two Tampa Bay Lightning players will be hosting a Kam Jam tournament Friday evening.

Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonagh are the two Bolts hosting the event at Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa. The event will benefit the Adolescent & Young Adult (AYA) Program at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Kan Jam is a game where you throw a Frisbee into a can about 50 feet away – kind of like cornhole. It is becoming a popular tailgating game. The goal is to jam the Frisbee into the can.

In the tournament this evening you will be able to play alongside Killorn, McDonagh and some of their teammates.

LINK: For more information, head over to Jam Kancer in the Kan event website.