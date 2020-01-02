Longtime head football coach of Plant High is resigning

article

After 16 years as the head football coach of Plant High School, Robert Weiner announced he is resigning.

FOX 13’s Kevin O’Donnell learned Weiner met with the football team Thursday morning to make his announcement. He is leaving for an FBS college job that will be announced at a later date.

The Panthers have a reputation for winning in Hillsborough County. During the 16 seasons under Weiner’s guidance, the team earned 14 district titles, four state titles, and two runner-up finishes.

In October, Weiner was suspended by the Florida High School Athletic Association after the school self-reported a violation. Weiner and Misty Winters, director of football operations, arranged housing for a player with someone on his staff. The player’s legal guardian was out-of-state, which is viewed as an impermissible benefit to a student-athlete.

At the time, Weiner said he did it because the student’s prior living situation was untenable. He appealed, and the suspension was reduced to three games. Weiner was still fined $5,000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

