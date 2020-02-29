Making a difference on our beaches for all of us

(Clearwater, Fla.) A Clearwater medical clinic is making a big effort to help the environment.

The staff of Advanced Medical of Florida does four beach cleanups a year. They get together to pick up garbage along the beach, but they also do much more, all year long.

Senior physical therapy assistant Isabella Thayer came up with the idea. "Last year around April, Earth Day was coming around. I looked around and thought, 'there's a lot more we can be doing to make a positive impact, not just with our patients, but out in the community,'" she said.

That's when the idea of beach cleanups came into play. "Something that I'm passionate about is the beach. So, I thought that's a great place to start. We could cleanup the beaches, and get more team members and other people involved, and show them that what we do everyday really matters," Thayer said.

But then Thayer decided to take her efforts a step further and encourage changes at the office. "I looked around at what we were doing at work, and thought we could reduce our carbon footprint."

Advertisement

In the office, everyone now brings reusable lunch bags. They also bring their own silverware from home versus using plastic silverware. The staff also uses metal reusable cups, rather than paper or plastic ones. The office now uses rechargeable batteries and has reduced it paper use.

Thayer adds, "At first it was quite a bit of a challenge. There was definately resistance. Not because they didn't like the idea, but because changing any habit can be difficult. But once everyone realized how easy it is, and the little changes we do make, make an impact on our community, it's been so easy."

Now she wants to encourage other Tampa Bay offices do their part for the environment.

