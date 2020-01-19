Man accused of sexual battery set house on fire when deputies tried to make arrest

article

A New Port Richey man accused of sexual battery set his house on fire in an attempt to avoid being arrested, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when they arrived at the suspect’s home to make an arrest, he began lighting things on fire inside the house, which caused the house itself to catch fire.

Eventually, the suspect was pulled out through a window, arrested and taken to jail, according to the PCSO.

Afterward, firefighters went in and put out the fire.

